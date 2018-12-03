Parker will move back to the bench Tuesday against Indiana, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Parker has started 17 of 24 games this season, but it's been partially due to necessity with injuries to both Bobby Portis and Lauri Markkanen. With Markkanen now back healthy, the Bulls will insert the second-year forward into the lineup at power forward, while Parker shifts to the bench. Parker has put together solid counting stats thus far -- 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game -- but he remains a woeful defender and is shooting just 29.5 percent from downtown on 3.7 attempts per game. From a minutes perspective, the move to the bench may not change much, but Parker could see a slight reduction in playing time and could again be impacted whenever Portis (knee) returns.