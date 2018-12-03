Bulls' Jabari Parker: Moving to bench
Parker will move back to the bench Tuesday against Indiana, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.
Parker has started 17 of 24 games this season, but it's been partially due to necessity with injuries to both Bobby Portis and Lauri Markkanen. With Markkanen now back healthy, the Bulls will insert the second-year forward into the lineup at power forward, while Parker shifts to the bench. Parker has put together solid counting stats thus far -- 16.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists per game -- but he remains a woeful defender and is shooting just 29.5 percent from downtown on 3.7 attempts per game. From a minutes perspective, the move to the bench may not change much, but Parker could see a slight reduction in playing time and could again be impacted whenever Portis (knee) returns.
More News
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Double-doubles Saturday•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Has 24 points in return to Milwaukee•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Strong play continues Friday•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Puts up 12 points in loss•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Gets off to hot start vs. Bucks•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country