Bulls' Jabari Parker: Out again Wednesday
Parker (illness) will not be available Wednesday against the Nets, Bulls radio announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.
Parker is still dealing with the illness that sidelined him Monday, but he wouldn't have played much of a role anyway. The former No. 2 overall pick is out of the regular rotation until further notice, and at this point it seems more likely that the Bulls will end up trading him before the deadline.
