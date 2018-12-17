Bulls' Jabari Parker: Out Monday
Parker (illness) won't play in Monday's game against the Thunder, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Parker won't play Monday after recording just four total minutes over the last two games. It's unclear if the illness has anything to do with recent rumors of Parker potentially being on his way out of Chicago. Either way, the fifth-year forward is currently a nonfactor in the Bulls' rotation moving forward.
