Parker (knee) said he plans to play Friday against the Clippers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Parker missed Wednesday's game due to a patellar tendon strain, but he's on track to return Friday after participating in Thursday's practice. The 23-year-old recently worked his way back into Chicago's rotation, averaging 13.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 16.6 minutes over his past five games.