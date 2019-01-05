Parker had four points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, and one assist in 14 minutes during Friday's 119-116 overtime loss to the Pacers.

Parker saw his first action since Dec. 13, as he fell out of the rotation once Jim Boylen took over as head coach. The recent trade which sent Justin Holiday to Memphis may have been a factor in Parker seeing the court all of a sudden, as newcomers MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden were held out of this one.