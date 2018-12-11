Bulls' Jabari Parker: Plays 19 minutes in Monday's loss
Parker had seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and three rebounds in 19 minutes during Monday's 108-89 loss to the Kings.
Parker saw the same amount of playing time as Bobby Portis, who made his return to the lineup following a lengthy absence with a knee injury. It's not comforting that Portis, who was expected to be limited to 20-to-24 minutes in this one, earned just as much time as Parker. Furthermore, Parker has now scored in single digits in consecutive contests after reaching double figures in 25 of his first 26 appearances this season.
