Bulls' Jabari Parker: Plays 29 minutes Tuesday
Parker garnered 12 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt), eight rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 96-90 loss to the Pacers.
While he didn't see a large minutes reduction moving to the bench with Lauri Marakkanen, Parker put up less than his average in terms of scoring Tuesday night. It doesn't help that he continues to be woeful from three and turn the ball over four times a game, but Parker still shows double-double potential in his current role with the Bulls.
