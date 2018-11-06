Parker totaled 15 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, and one block in 42 minutes during Monday's 116-115 victory over the Knicks.

Parker, along with numerous teammates, saw additional playing time in Monday's double-overtime victory over the Knicks. Due to injuries, Parker has been given a second chance but is yet to really take advantage of that opportunity. He is scoring the ball quite well but offers very little outside of that, leaving him as someone who is not essential to a standard league roster.