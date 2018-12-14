Bulls' Jabari Parker: Plays season-low minutes total
Parker played a season-low four minutes off the bench in Thursday's 97-91 loss to the Magic in Mexico City, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound and one assist.
All of Parker's minutes were in the first half and came after Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reported earlier Thursday that the forward would lose his rotation spot as soon as Saturday in San Antonio. It appears only Chandler Hutchison's (illness) absence allowed Parker to earn some light run Thursday, so once the Bulls are back to full strength, the 2014 No. 2 overall pick will struggle to leave the bench most nights. Parker is averaging a solid 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the season, but his poor defense and the recent returns of Bobby Portis and Lauri Markkanen from long-term injuries have cost him playing time and eliminated most of his fantasy value.
More News
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.