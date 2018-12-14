Parker played a season-low four minutes off the bench in Thursday's 97-91 loss to the Magic in Mexico City, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG), one rebound and one assist.

All of Parker's minutes were in the first half and came after Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reported earlier Thursday that the forward would lose his rotation spot as soon as Saturday in San Antonio. It appears only Chandler Hutchison's (illness) absence allowed Parker to earn some light run Thursday, so once the Bulls are back to full strength, the 2014 No. 2 overall pick will struggle to leave the bench most nights. Parker is averaging a solid 15.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game for the season, but his poor defense and the recent returns of Bobby Portis and Lauri Markkanen from long-term injuries have cost him playing time and eliminated most of his fantasy value.