Bulls' Jabari Parker: Plays well in preseason opener

Parker accumulated 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 preseason win over the Pelicans.

During his first game as a member of the Bulls, Parker showed off a full offensive skillset, scoring and getting his teammates involved. He also nearly racked up a double-double. He is expected to start at power forward while Lauri Markkanen (elbow) is sidelined.