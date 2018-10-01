Bulls' Jabari Parker: Plays well in preseason opener
Parker accumulated 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 preseason win over the Pelicans.
During his first game as a member of the Bulls, Parker showed off a full offensive skillset, scoring and getting his teammates involved. He also nearly racked up a double-double. He is expected to start at power forward while Lauri Markkanen (elbow) is sidelined.
More News
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Starting at power forward•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Headed to Chicago•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Expected to sign offer sheet with Bulls•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Contributes 17 points off bench•
-
Bucks' Jabari Parker: Excellent again in Game Four victory•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...