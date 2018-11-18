Bulls' Jabari Parker: Puts up 12 points in loss
Parker logged 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt) six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Saturday's 122-83 loss to the Raptors.
Parker's revenge game against the Bucks appears to have set things in motion for the fifth-year forward, who is set to prove that his excellent outing in Milwaukee wasn't a fluke, Saturday's blowout loss shouldn't be much of an indicator for anything other than the sorry state of affairs in Chicago, but Parker's stat line stands out as a portent of things to come in the Bulls' starting five.
