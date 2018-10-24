Bulls' Jabari Parker: Questionable with illness
Parker is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to an illness, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Parker is battling an upper respiratory infection, and the Bulls will wait until later in the day to update his status. In the event that Parker sits, Bobby Portis and Chandler Hutchison would both be in position to benefit.
