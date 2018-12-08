Bulls' Jabari Parker: Reduced playing time in victory
Parker compiled 16 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 114-112 victory over Oklahoma City.
Parker played just 23 minutes off the bench in Friday's victory but still managed a nice all-around performance. The playing time was Parker's lowest for the season and could be a sign of things to come. He is an odd fit for the Bulls and exactly where he plays remains to be seen. He is still worth holding in standard formats but be prepared for a downward trend that could be coming.
