Bulls' Jabari Parker: Returns to practice Monday
Parker (personal) participated in Monday's practice, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Parker rejoined the Bulls at practice after missing Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a death in his family. The 23-year-old, who is averaging 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 16.8 minutes over his last 10 games, should return to his usual bench role for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
