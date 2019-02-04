Parker (personal) participated in Monday's practice, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Parker rejoined the Bulls at practice after missing Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a death in his family. The 23-year-old, who is averaging 11.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 16.8 minutes over his last 10 games, should return to his usual bench role for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.