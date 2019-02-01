Bulls' Jabari Parker: Ruled out Saturday
Parker will not play in Saturday's game against the Hornets due to a death in the family, Teddy Greenstein of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Parker will be away from the team in Utah to attend to the personal matter, but given that the Bulls don't play again until their back home Wednesday to play the Pelicans, chances are his absence won't extend beyond one game. Bobby Portis should be in line for some added run off the bench in Parker's absence.
