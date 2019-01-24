Parker (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After falling out of the rotation for a good stretch of the season, Parker had found his way into a bench role, averaging 13.0 points in 16.6 minutes over the last five games. He's been diagnosed with a right patellar tendon tendon strain, and should be questionable for Chicago's next contest, Friday against the Clippers.