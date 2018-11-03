Parker pitched in 11 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, and two assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 107-105 loss to the Pacers.

Parker struggled from the field and finished with more turnovers (four) than assists. On the bright side, he was one of three Bulls to see at least 30 minutes, and the injuries to Lauri Markkanen (elbow) and Bobby Portis (knee) mean Parker will probably have a tough time playing himself out of the rotation.