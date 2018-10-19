Bulls' Jabari Parker: Scores 15 points off the bench Thursday
Parker produced 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 127-108 loss to the 76ers.
Parker played 25 minutes off the bench Thursday and looked decent, at least on the offensive end of the floor. He continues to appear non-committal to any sort of defense which will likely continue to severely cap his fantasy value. Bobby Portis started and was excellent in 33 minutes meaning Parker should remain in a bench role, at least for the foreseeable future. He still has some low-end standard league value but dropping him to pick up a hot free agent would not be the worst move.
