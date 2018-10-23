Bulls' Jabari Parker: Scores 20 points in Monday's loss
Parker provided 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 115-109 loss to the Mavericks.
Parker enjoyed by far his best performance of the young season, pitching in with efficient offense, albeit in another loss. He has been getting lots of shot attempts with the second unit, which may not have been the case had he remained with the starting five.
