Bulls' Jabari Parker: Seven turnovers in Saturday's loss
Parker put up 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, and one steal in 40 minutes during Saturday's 96-88 loss to the Rockets.
Parker remained in the starting lineup Saturday but failed to make the most of his 40 minutes on the court. The 15 points are palatable but the seven turnovers and lack of supplementary numbers kill off any real fantasy value he has. At this stage, he is a borderline standard league player and that is due primarily to the fact that the Bulls have many injuries, leaving Parker as the only option in some cases. Once the Bulls start getting healthy again, Parker is going to have to step things up or fade in fantasy darkness.
