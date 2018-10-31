Bulls' Jabari Parker: Starting at power forward Wednesday
Parker will start at power forward Wednesday against the Nuggets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Parker will be drawing his first start of the year Wednesday, bumping Chandler Hutchison to the bench. It's unclear if the move will be long-term, but coach Fred Hoiberg may feel a change is needed following a 2-5 start. In the two games Parker has seen over 30 minutes this season, he's averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals.
