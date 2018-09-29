Bulls' Jabari Parker: Starting at power forward

Parker will start at power forward in Sunday's preseason opener against the Pelicans, Bulls radio play-by-play announcer Chuck Swirsky reports.

It was reported Friday that Lauri Markkanen could miss miss up to two months with an elbow sprain, so the Bulls are slated to open the season without a key member of the top unit. Instead of starting at small forward as expected, Parker will now shift over to power forward to cover the absence of Markkanen, while Justin Holiday will get the call at the three. Parker was already expected to play a significant part in the Bulls' offensive attack, so Markkanen's absence will only mean more touches for Parker and his fantasy value should be on the rise.