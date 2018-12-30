Bulls' Jabari Parker: Still outside of rotation
Parker said after Saturday's practice that he's keeping himself prepared to play in Sunday's game against the Raptors, though it's not expected he'll be used if the contest remains competitive, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bobby Portis (ankle) has been sidelined for the past four games, but his absence hasn't reopened a rotation spot for Parker. Instead, interim coach Jim Boylen has been deploying Chandler Hutchison as the primary backup to both of the Bulls' starting forwards, Justin Holiday and Lauri Markkanen. With no minutes under his belt in any of last seven contests, Parker won't warrant holding in most formats until more interest emerges from potential trade suitors. It's uncertain if any team will be willing to meet the Bulls' asking price for Parker prior to the trade deadline in February.
