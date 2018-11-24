Bulls' Jabari Parker: Strong play continues Friday
Parker totaled 23 points (8-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to the Heat.
Parker recorded his second consecutive double-double, including a season-high 23 points. He has also managed a combined five steals across his last three games after recording just seven in his first 16 games. The playing time is there for Parker right now although that could change when Lauri Markkanen (elbow) and Bobby Portis (knee) make their returns. For now, Parker should be rostered in standard formats and owners will just have to hope he plays well enough to maintain a steady role in the rotation moving forward.
More News
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Puts up 12 points in loss•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Gets off to hot start vs. Bucks•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Drops 14 points Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Collects 16 points Monday•
-
Bulls' Jabari Parker: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...