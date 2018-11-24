Parker totaled 23 points (8-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 38 minutes during Friday's 103-96 loss to the Heat.

Parker recorded his second consecutive double-double, including a season-high 23 points. He has also managed a combined five steals across his last three games after recording just seven in his first 16 games. The playing time is there for Parker right now although that could change when Lauri Markkanen (elbow) and Bobby Portis (knee) make their returns. For now, Parker should be rostered in standard formats and owners will just have to hope he plays well enough to maintain a steady role in the rotation moving forward.