Parker posted 18 points (7-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 17 minutes in the Bulls' 107-100 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.

Parker's ultra-efficient performance off the bench led to a team-high scoring total in the loss. It was the second straight appearance for the 2014 second overall pick, a pair of games in which he's averaged 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal. There were plenty of rumors earlier in the season that Parker was as good as gone from the Windy City as soon as a trade partner was found, but with that scenario apparently less likely at this point, it appears the five-year veteran may become a regular part of the frontcourt rotation once again.