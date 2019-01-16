Parker will play again Tuesday against the Lakers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Parker played in just one game from Dec. 15 through Jan. 11, collecting DNP-Coach's Decisions. However, he played Friday against the Jazz, collecting 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. In regards to his availability Tuesday, coach Jim Boylen noted "[Parker] has practiced very well" and he will take the court.