Bulls' Jabari Parker: Will play again Tuesday
Parker will play again Tuesday against the Lakers, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Parker played in just one game from Dec. 15 through Jan. 11, collecting DNP-Coach's Decisions. However, he played Friday against the Jazz, collecting 11 points, seven rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes. In regards to his availability Tuesday, coach Jim Boylen noted "[Parker] has practiced very well" and he will take the court.
