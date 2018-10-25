Bulls' Jabari Parker: Will play Wednesday
Parker (illness) will play in Wednesday's game against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Parker missed the team's shootaround Wednesday as he dealt with an upper-respiratory infection, however he will go ahead and give it a go. He's averaging 24.3 minutes per game thus far, and the fact that he will play likely means he won't face any kind of restriction.
