Bulls' Jabari Parker: Works with second unit Thursday
Parker was working with the second unit when Thursday's practice opened, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Looking for a spark, coach Fred Hoiberg started Bobby Portis over Parker during Wednesday's contest. Portis finished with 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 22 minutes. Parker finished with 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes. This situation is certainly fluid, but it's not encouraging that Parker's status as a starter is already in question just a week before the regular season. Even if he comes off the bench, he should have fantasy relevancy, but fantasy owners who have yet to draft a team should take caution when evaluating Parker.
