Ivey (recently traded) is probable for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

Ivey was traded to the Bulls in a three-team deal Tuesday and was initially listed as questionable for Thursday's game. However, it appears he will now likely make his team debut and could see heavy minutes, as Chicago will be shorthanded after a busy deadline. Ivey has played more than 22 minutes only one time this season, as he works his way back from a broken leg last year.