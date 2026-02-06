Ivey registered 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and three steals over 33 minutes during the Bulls' 123-107 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Ivey was acquired by the Bulls from the Pistons on Wednesday and was given the green light to make his debut with Chicago on Thursday despite the short turnaround. It's also worth noting that he was in the starting lineup for just the third time this season after starting in the majority of his games with Detroit in the three years prior to the 2025-26 campaign. The Bulls' backcourt is crowded with the likes of Josh Giddey (hamstring), Tre Jones (hamstring), Collin Sexton (recently traded) and Anfernee Simons, so what Ivey's role will look long term remains to be seen.