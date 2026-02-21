Ivey will have his left knee injury reevaluated by medical staff in two weeks.

Ivey has been dealing with pain in his left knee, and the injury is severe enough for the fourth-year guard to be sidelined for an extended period of time. He was acquired by the Bulls from the Pistons in early February and averaged 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 threes and 2.0 steals over 28.8 minute per game in four outings (three starts) with Chicago. Ivey's absence means Collin Sexton, Tre Jones and Rob Dillingham should all take on expanded roles off the bench behind backcourt starters Josh Giddey and Anfernee Simons.