Ivey registered 13 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals in 24 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to Brooklyn.

Ivey cobbled together another strong performance, at least in relation to what he has produced thus far this season. In three games since joining the Bulls, Ivey has averaged 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.3 three-pointers, having started all three games. The eventual return of Josh Giddey (hamstring) and Tre Jones (hamstring) will complicate things, but until then, Ivey should be rostered in most leagues moving forward.