Ivey was traded from the Pistons to the Bulls in a three-team transaction Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. Minnesota will send Mike Conley to the Bulls, while Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric will head to Detroit.

Ivey has been in the rumor mill for months as he became expendable in Detroit's backcourt. It didn't help his case that he missed a lot of time with injuries in recent seasons. Ivey will get a fresh start in Chicago, but unless the team moves Coby White, he won't be considered likely to start in the backcourt with Josh Giddey (hamstring) running the point. Ivey is questionable to debut against the Raptors on Thursday.