Ivey (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup with Memphis.

Ivey recently went through a full practice with Chicago's G League affiliate, which suggests he could be nearing a return. However, that won't come Monday and with Wednesday's meeting with the Raptors being the first of a back-to-back set, it seems unlikely he'll be cleared for that one. Once Ivey does get back to the court, he'll likely have some strict minutes restrictions, so he's a tough guy to roster in fantasy leagues at this juncture in the season.