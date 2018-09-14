Bulls' JaKarr Sampson: Added to Bulls' training camp roster
Sampson has been added to the Bulls' training camp roster Friday, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
The 6-9 forward appeared in 22 games last year with the Kings and averaged 4.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Sampson will be competing for a roster spot this training camp but figures to be a long shot considering the depth at the forward position for Chicago to start the season.
More News
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Fantasy Basketball Tiers: Centers
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...