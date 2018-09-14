Bulls' JaKarr Sampson: Added to Bulls' training camp roster

Sampson has been added to the Bulls' training camp roster Friday, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

The 6-9 forward appeared in 22 games last year with the Kings and averaged 4.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest. Sampson will be competing for a roster spot this training camp but figures to be a long shot considering the depth at the forward position for Chicago to start the season.

