Bulls' JaKarr Sampson: Explodes for career-high scoring total
Sampson racked up 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 35 minutes in the Bulls' 116-96 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.
Sampson's scoring total was a career high and extended what has been a spectacular three-game stint for the veteran wing. Factoring in Saturday's production, the 26-year-old is averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal over the last three contests, and he's likely to continue logging heavy minutes over the last two games of the season.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...