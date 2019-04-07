Bulls' JaKarr Sampson: Explodes for career-high scoring total

Sampson racked up 29 points (11-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 35 minutes in the Bulls' 116-96 loss to the 76ers on Saturday.

Sampson's scoring total was a career high and extended what has been a spectacular three-game stint for the veteran wing. Factoring in Saturday's production, the 26-year-old is averaging 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.0 block and 1.0 steal over the last three contests, and he's likely to continue logging heavy minutes over the last two games of the season.