Bulls' JaKarr Sampson: Joins Chicago on two-way deal

Sampson will ink a two-way contract with the Bulls, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Sampson had previously shipped off to play in the Chinese Basketball Association, but the Bulls have brought him back to the United States. Given Chicago's recent injury concerns, Sampson could certainly see time at the NBA level. Sampson played in 22 contests for Sacramento a season ago, posting 4.7 points and 3.5 boards over 15.6 minutes per contest