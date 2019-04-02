Bulls' JaKarr Sampson: Makes impact in team debut
Sampson racked up 22 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes Monday in the Bulls' 113-105 win over the Knicks.
Making his team debut after inking a 10-day contract with the Bulls on Sunday, Sampson didn't have to wait long to get an extended look in a bare-bones Bulls rotation. The 22 points tied the previous career-best mark that Sampson established April 15, 2015, when he was a member of the 76ers. The Bulls have already shut down four players for the season and could do the same with Otto Porter (shoulder), Zach LaVine (thigh) and Kris Dunn (back), which could pave the way for Sampson to maintain a major role in the rotation over the final four games.
More News
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...