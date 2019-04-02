Bulls' JaKarr Sampson: Makes impact in team debut

Sampson racked up 22 points (8-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 30 minutes Monday in the Bulls' 113-105 win over the Knicks.

Making his team debut after inking a 10-day contract with the Bulls on Sunday, Sampson didn't have to wait long to get an extended look in a bare-bones Bulls rotation. The 22 points tied the previous career-best mark that Sampson established April 15, 2015, when he was a member of the 76ers. The Bulls have already shut down four players for the season and could do the same with Otto Porter (shoulder), Zach LaVine (thigh) and Kris Dunn (back), which could pave the way for Sampson to maintain a major role in the rotation over the final four games.