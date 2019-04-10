Bulls' JaKarr Sampson: Offensive woes in Tuesday's loss

Sampson totaled 11 points (4-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 96-86 loss to the Knicks.

Sampson was a negative across all percentage based categories Tuesday, hurting a number of owners who had likely streamed him in for the back-to-back set. The playing time was still present and this performance is unlikely to impact his role for the final regular season game, coming up on Wednesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories