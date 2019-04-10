Bulls' JaKarr Sampson: Offensive woes in Tuesday's loss

Sampson totaled 11 points (4-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 96-86 loss to the Knicks.

Sampson was a negative across all percentage based categories Tuesday, hurting a number of owners who had likely streamed him in for the back-to-back set. The playing time was still present and this performance is unlikely to impact his role for the final regular season game, coming up on Wednesday.