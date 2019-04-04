Bulls' JaKarr Sampson: One board shy of double-double

Sampson supplied 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, and two steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 win over the Wizards.

Sampson finished with season highs in rebounding, assists, and steals while matching his career high in made threes. The 26-year-old wing has seen substantial minutes across the last two tilts, and given the plethora of injuries there's a decent chance that trend continues across the final three games of 2018-19.