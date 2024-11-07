site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Jalen Smith: Available to play Thursday
Smith (knee) is available for Thursday's game against Minnesota.
As has been the trend of late, Smith continues to deal with a left knee effusion but will suit up and should see minutes off the bench. He will operate as the backup center to Nikola Vucevic.
