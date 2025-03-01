Smith (concussion) recorded four points (2-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 13 minutes Friday in the Bulls' 125-115 overtime win over the Raptors.

In his return from a three-game absence after a stint in concussion protocol, Smith filled his familiar No. 2 center role, though he was backing up Zach Collins rather than Nikola Vucevic (calf), who was sidelined for a third straight game. Though the starting job still belongs to Vucevic when healthy, it's unclear whether Smith will stick ahead of Collins as the top backup once Chicago is back to full strength at center. Collins has been effective while being included in the rotation in each of the last five games, averaging 13.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 three-pointers and 0.6 blocks in 27.8 minutes during that stretch.