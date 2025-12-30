Smith racked up 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 136-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old center tied his most minutes played this season with Zach Collins (toe) sidelined and had a productive night on both ends of the floor, drilling three threes with three combined steals and blocks. Smith was capped at 17 minutes in each of his first six games after returning from a hamstring injury on Dec. 12, but has now logged at least 22 minutes in three straight games for the first time this season. The Maryland product is averaging 10.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 threes, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks over the past three games.