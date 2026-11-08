Smith (finger) is available for Sunday's game versus Philadelphia.

The finger injury isn't new, so barring a setback, Smith was expected to suit up all along. The 26-year-old has averaged 11.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 22.5 minutes per contest in eight regular-season appearances in 2026-27. While Smith has had one of the best seasons of his career, the return of Nic Claxton (hamstring) will likely result in a decline in production moving ahead, especially once the latter is cleared for a full workload.