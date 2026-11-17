Smith (undisclosed) exited in the fourth quarter of Monday's 126-115 loss to the Cavaliers and did not return.

Smith collided with Peyton Watson at the rim, and both players stayed down several minutes before eventually leaving the contest. Smith did return to the bench after initially going back to the locker room, but Chicago opted to keep him out for good with the tilt in its final stages. He had a stellar outing prior to his exit, finishing with 17 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes. The Bulls will provide an update on his health when available.