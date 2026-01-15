Smith finished with 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 128-126 win over Utah.

The 25-year-old center delivered his fifth double-double of the season, three of which have come in his last six games (four starts). Over nine contests since Christmas, Smith is averaging 10.8 points, 9.0 boards, 1.3 blocks, 1.3 threes and 1.1 assists in 23.0 minutes, and his fantasy value could get a significant boost if Nikola Vucevic is finally traded, especially if Zach Collins (toe) remains sidelined as well.