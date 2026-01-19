Smith produced 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Sunday's 124-102 victory over the Nets.

Smith moved into the starting lineup for the fifth time this campaign, recording his seventh double-double in the process. He's in the midst of a very strong campaign, posting averages of 9.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 blocks in 19.0 minutes per contest.