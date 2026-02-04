Smith registered 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 131-115 loss to the Bucks.

After missing the prior two games due to a calf issue, Smith rejoined the lineup and scored in double digits in his 11th straight appearance (eight starts). With Nikola Vucevic shipped out to Boston on Tuesday, Smith should be locked into a starting spot for the remainder of the season, and over that 11-game stretch the 25-year-old center is averaging 13.3 points, 8.4 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.3 assists and 1.1 combined steals and blocks in 27.0 minutes.