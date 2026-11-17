Smith (undisclosed) went to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Monday's game against Cleveland, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Smith took a hard fall after colliding with Peyton Watson at the 5:26 mark of the fourth quarter and headed to the locker room for further evaluation. With the contest nearing its conclusion, Smith is unlikely to return. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday at Brooklyn. Should the 26-year-old miss additional time, Nic Claxton and Zach Collins are in line for expanded roles at center.