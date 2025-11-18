Bulls' Jalen Smith: Exits to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
Smith exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right shoulder injury in the third quarter of Monday's game against the Nuggets, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
Smith went down and immediately grabbed at his right shoulder before checking out with 1:03 remaining in the third. If the big man is unable to return, Noa Essengue and Patrick Williams are candidates for a slight bump in minutes the rest of the way.